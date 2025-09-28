ModernGhana logo
FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Black Princesses cruise over Tunisia to advance

SUN, 28 SEP 2025

Ghana’s Black Princesses sealed their place in the third round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a commanding 4-0 aggregate victory over Tunisia.

After creating several early chances in the return leg, Ghana broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through Mercy Attobrah.

Forward Ivy Osei Owusu nearly doubled the lead before halftime, but her solo effort went narrowly wide as the Princesses carried a 1-0 advantage into the break.

Head coach Charles Sampson’s tactical changes after the restart proved decisive. Substitute Agnes Yeboah made an immediate impact, scoring with her very first touch in the 46th minute to extend Ghana’s lead.

Despite continued pressure and numerous opportunities, Ghana were denied further goals by Tunisia’s resilient defense.

The victory confirmed a 4-0 aggregate triumph over two legs, booking Ghana a third-round clash against South Africa in February 2026.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

