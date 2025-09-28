2025/26 GPL Matchday 3 Wrap Up: Heart of Lions beat Bechem United to go top as Karela United end Medeama's perfect start

The Matchday 3 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season served up drama and talking points across the country, with Hearts of Oak, Aduan FC, and Heart of Lions among the standout winners.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, Hearts of Oak secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Eleven Wonders. Enock Asubonteng struck in the 20th minute to hand the Phobians their second win of the campaign.

On Saturday, Aduan FC staged an impressive comeback to defeat Swedru All Blacks 2-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park. Kweku Baffoe gave the visitors a 15th-minute lead, but Emmanuel Marfo’s brace in the 48th and 87th minutes turned the game around for the two-time champions, sparking celebrations in Dormaa.

Sunday’s fixtures saw Heart of Lions extend their perfect start with a 1-0 win over Bechem United at the Kpando Sports Stadium. Michael Ephson’s 59th-minute strike sent Bashir Hayford’s men top of the table with nine points from three games.

Karela United climbed to second after edging Medeama SC 1-0 in Tamale. Despite Medeama dominating possession, Felix Mortu’s 79th-minute goal secured victory for the Pride and Passion lads.

Elsewhere, Nations FC were held to a goalless draw by FC Samartex at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, while Vision FC earned their first win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over newcomers Hohoe United. Goals from Nana Kusi Asante, who converted a 54th-minute penalty, and Emmanuel Sanja two minutes later, ensured a comfortable win at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema.

At the Wenchi Sports Stadium, Young Apostles were leading Dreams FC 1-0 through Richmond Opoku’s 30th-minute strike when heavy rains forced an abandonment. The remaining 45 minutes will be played on Monday, September 29, with both teams chasing their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, the fixtures between Basake Holy Stars and Asante Kotoko, and Bibiani GoldStars against Berekum Chelsea, were postponed due to Kotoko’s and GoldStars’ commitments in the CAF interclub competitions.

After Matchday 3, Heart of Lions, Karela United, Hearts of Oak, and Medeama SC occupy the top four spots. At the other end, Eleven Wonders, Dreams FC, and Berekum Chelsea find themselves in the relegation zone.

Full Time: