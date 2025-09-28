ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko set up clash with Wydad Casablanca in second round

Asante Kotoko have set up a mouthwatering clash with Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca in the second round of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian giants sealed their progression after edging past Nigeria’s Kwara United with a 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

Having claimed a thrilling 4-3 win in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors completed the job in Abeokuta on Sunday, where Hubert Gyau’s solitary strike secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Kotoko’s reward is a meeting with Wydad, a club steeped in continental success with three CAF Champions League titles and recent participation in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The Kumasi-based side themselves boast two Champions League triumphs but, like Wydad, are still chasing a maiden Confederation Cup crown.

With both sides bringing rich pedigree to the competition, the tie is already shaping up as one of the standout encounters of the round.

Kotoko will host the first leg before travelling to Morocco for the decisive return fixture in October.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

