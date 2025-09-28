CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko shock Kwara United in Nigeria to advance

Asante Kotoko secured their place in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after a gritty 1-0 victory over Nigeria’s Kwara United in Abeokuta on Sunday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors entered the return leg holding a slender 4-3 lead from the first fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Following a cagey first half, striker Hubert Gyau produced the decisive moment, netting in the second period to hand Kotoko a 5-3 aggregate triumph.

The story of the Porcupine continues.







Thank you all for the support. pic.twitter.com/F5MdEVOvts — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 28, 2025

Head coach Karim Zito’s men will now turn their attention to a tougher challenge in the second round, where they are set to face Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Athletic Club.

The result also underlines Zito’s remarkable record away from home in continental competition. The former Dreams FC manager has now gone eight CAF Confederation Cup matches unbeaten on the road.