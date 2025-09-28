ModernGhana logo
PL: Gabriel grabs dramatic late winner as Arsenal recover to beat Newcastle

By Eurosport
SUN, 28 SEP 2025

Gabriel and Mikel Merino headed two late goals as Arsenal moved to within two points of leaders Liverpool with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Newcastle United.

The Gunners made an excellent start but were left furious when a controversial VAR intervention led to referee Jarred Gillett overturning his initial decision to award the visitors a spot kick for Nick Pope’s challenge on Viktor Gyokeres.

Leandro Trossard hit the post and Eberechi Eze forced two fine saves out of an inspired Pope before the home team snatched the lead when record signing Nick Woltemade nodded in Sandro Tonali’s left-wing cross.

Arsenal continued to push hard in the second half and levelled six minutes from time when substitute Merino flicked in Declan Rice’s delicious cross.

The visitors were not done there and Gabriel headed home a right-wing corner deep into stoppage time to ensure they took advantage of Liverpool’s defeat at Crystal Palace courtesy of an astonishing late turnaround.

The result sees The Gunners rise back up to second spot with 13 points from six games played. Newcastle are seven points further back in 15th place.

Next up, Arsenal host Olympiakos while The Magpies are away to Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

