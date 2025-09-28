PL: Watkins ends drought as Villa claim first win

Ollie Watkins ended his goal drought as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Fulham for their first Premier League win of the season.

The England striker had not scored in his previous nine games, the joint-worst run of his Villa career, but his equaliser gave Villa the platform for victory.

John McGinn and substitute Emi Buendia - his first Villa goal for a year - scored twice in two minutes just after the break to put the game beyond Fulham.

Raul Jimenez's header had given the visitors a third-minute lead but the striker was forced off injured soon after.

The Cottagers - who have won just one of their past 22 league games at Villa Park - faded after a strong start. That allowed Villa, who again looked poor for the majority of the first half, back into the game.

Ezri Konsa cleared off the line from Sasa Lukic as Fulham looked to recover from their nightmare start to the second half but by then Villa had taken control.