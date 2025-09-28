ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United provided old buses without air conditioners, says Asante Kotoko ahead of return leg tie in Nigeria

SUN, 28 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko’s preparations for their CAF Confederation Cup second-leg tie against Kwara United in Abeokuta, Nigeria, have been hampered by challenging travel conditions, according to the club’s Director of Communications, Sarfo Duku.

The Ghanaian side arrived in Lagos on Friday before embarking on a two-hour bus journey to the match venue.

Duku described the journey as “disheartening,” citing uncomfortable bus arrangements that affected the players’ ability to settle in ahead of Sunday’s game.

“It was a 45-minute flight from Accra to Lagos, and by the time we landed at the Lagos airport, officials of Kwara had arranged for buses to convey us to Abeokuta, even though they were not the best looking at the type of comfortable arrangements we made for them in Accra.

“We expected that they were going to reciprocate that. Unfortunately, the buses that we provided for us were quite old and even without air conditioners, and we had to take them like that. We are using our own buses now.”

He further revealed that the team eventually switched to their own buses after some players struggled to cope.

“Some of our tall players were finding it difficult to adjust because of the size of the bus and how close the seats were; it was terrible.”

Kotoko currently hold a narrow advantage after a thrilling 4-3 victory in the first leg last Sunday. Head coach Karim Zito and his squad held a final training session on Saturday as they prepare to defend their slim lead.

A win would see the Porcupine Warriors advance to face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the second preliminary round.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

