Bibiani GoldStars: CEO Akwasi Adu apologises to Frimpong Manso over ‘misquoted’ comments

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Akwasi Adu, has apologised to former head coach Frimpong Manso, insisting comments attributed to him after the coach’s dismissal were misrepresented.

Manso, who steered the Miners to their first-ever Ghana Premier League title in the 2024/25 season, was shown the exit following a 2-0 defeat to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round last week.

Reports had quoted Adu as saying, “Even Jose Mourinho was sacked, so how much more Frimpong Manso?” — remarks that sparked criticism from sections of the football community.

However, speaking to Luv FM, the GoldStars CEO disowned the statement, stressing that he never made such “unhealthy comments” and regretted any misunderstanding it caused.

“I granted an interview, and I've seen a lot of paraphrases, misquoting me and some statements that I will never make," Adu said.

“Let me take this short moment and apologise to the coach, because I've seen that people are saying certain things that I've never said anywhere."

Adu went on to commend Manso for his historic contribution to the club, highlighting his role in delivering GoldStars’ maiden league title.

“He [Frimpong Manso] has made his monumental statement with Bibiani, because he has been the first coach to win us a title. Let him move on; then you are still asking unhealthy questions."

He further explained that his reference to managers like Mourinho was only to illustrate that dismissals are common in football worldwide, not to downplay Manso’s achievements.

“I explained that let's go back to the world. There have been coaches who have come with clubs and have left, some even won trophies. Then I just said that this shouldn't be a radio banter, because Jose Mourinho and even the coach who won Chelsea the Champions League were sacked. I just said that in passing. Before I realised I was being misquoted, it's unfair," he added.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Yaw Amankwah will be on the touchline when the Miners face JS Kabylie in the return leg at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in Algeria on Sunday, September 28.