2025/26 GPL: GFA make adjustments to Matchday 5 and 9 games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rescheduled matchdays five and nine of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) calendar.

This follows the fixing of the World Cup 2026 Matchday 10 Qualifier simultaneously by FIFA on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

As part of efforts to enhance the delivery of the television schedule and to align with the FIFA calendar, Matchday 5 and Matchday 9 fixtures have been swapped.

Matchday 9 will now be played on the weekend of Friday, 10 October to Monday, 13 October 2025.

While Matchday 5 will now be played on the weekend of Friday, 6 November to Monday, 9 November 2025.

Clubs scheduled to play at home outside Accra during the rescheduled Matchday 5 may opt to host their games on Sunday, unless it is a live match.

Clubs scheduled to play in Accra during the rescheduled Matchday 9 will host their matches on Monday, 13 October 2025, in light of the Black Stars’ FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

All Premier League Clubs have already been informed of the rescheduled fixtures.