ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 27 Sep 2025 Football News

2025/26 GPL: GFA make adjustments to Matchday 5 and 9 games

By GFA Communications
2025/26 GPL: GFA make adjustments to Matchday 5 and 9 games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rescheduled matchdays five and nine of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) calendar.

This follows the fixing of the World Cup 2026 Matchday 10 Qualifier simultaneously by FIFA on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

As part of efforts to enhance the delivery of the television schedule and to align with the FIFA calendar, Matchday 5 and Matchday 9 fixtures have been swapped.

Matchday 9 will now be played on the weekend of Friday, 10 October to Monday, 13 October 2025.

While Matchday 5 will now be played on the weekend of Friday, 6 November to Monday, 9 November 2025.

Clubs scheduled to play at home outside Accra during the rescheduled Matchday 5 may opt to host their games on Sunday, unless it is a live match.

Clubs scheduled to play in Accra during the rescheduled Matchday 9 will host their matches on Monday, 13 October 2025, in light of the Black Stars’ FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

All Premier League Clubs have already been informed of the rescheduled fixtures.

9272025113347-ptkwn0y442-gpl-fixture-change.jpeg

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Vice President, Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang attends 76th anniversary of the founding and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Ghana€“China Diplomatic Relations 'May our friendship grow from strength to strength' — Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang ...

3 hours ago

Private legal practitioner and Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba 1992 Constitution does not give GBA exclusive control over lawyers — Amaliba

3 hours ago

Obengfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah GNACOPS Boss wants closure of National Placement Centre to allow local offices f...

3 hours ago

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame Rwanda joins push for permanent African seats on UN Security Council

3 hours ago

Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme

4 hours ago

Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Commission Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Com...

4 hours ago

School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over school feeding in Sisaala West School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over scho...

4 hours ago

John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya

4 hours ago

UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa

4 hours ago

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy jailed five years

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line