Sat, 27 Sep 2025 Football News

Antoine Semenyo scores as Bournemouth rally back to draw at Leeds United

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo was on target as AFC Bournemouth battled to a dramatic 2-2 draw with Leeds United in a pulsating Premier League clash at Elland Road on Saturday.

Semenyo fired the Cherries ahead in the 26th minute, curling a superb free-kick from the edge of the box beyond goalkeeper Karl Darlow for his fourth goal of the season.

Leeds, however, struck back 10 minutes later when Joe Rodon rose to head in Sean Longstaff’s corner, with the effort taking a deflection past Djordje Petrovic to level the score before half-time.

After the interval, Longstaff turned from provider to scorer, unleashing a brilliant volley from distance to give the home side the lead in the 54th minute.

Bournemouth pressed for an equaliser but were frustrated until stoppage time, when Eli Junior Kroupi rifled home a volley to rescue a point for the visitors.

The result lifts Bournemouth into third place in the league standings, while Leeds sit 11th.

Semenyo has now contributed directly to six goals in six matches this season, with four goals and two assists to his name.

The in-form striker is expected to feature again when Bournemouth host Fulham at the Vitality Stadium on Friday, before joining the Black Stars squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
