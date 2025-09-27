PL: Two for Welbeck as Brighton beat 10-man Chelsea

Brighton came from behind to beat an ill-disciplined Chelsea side who had a player sent off for the second Saturday running.

Substitutes Danny Welbeck and Maxim de Cuyper scored during 11 minutes of added time as the visitors profited from Trevoh Chalobah's 53rd-minute red card.

The Blues had been coasting to victory in the first half when Enzo Fernandez headed in Reece James's cross, via a deflection off Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

However, Mitoma played a key role in the game's big turning point - as he won possession from Chelsea's Andrey Santos, on his first Premier League start, leading to Chalobah's desperate challenge on Georginio Rutter.

After a lengthy video assistant referee check, Chalobah was dismissed - seven days after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off early in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

And Welbeck benefited by scoring twice - getting his first, shorty after coming on, by heading in the equaliser at the far post in the 77th minute.

De Cuyper then headed Brighton in front from a corner in the second minute of stoppage time - before Welbeck finished from close range to seal victory in the ninth.

Chelsea, who drop to seventh place, left the field to a smattering of boos. They have not won a Premier League match since the international break, with Liverpool next to visit west London.

Meanwhile, Brighton rise into to 10th place after another positive result against big six opposition.