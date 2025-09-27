ModernGhana logo
Nuno Espirito Santo appointed new West Ham United head coach on three-year deal

By BBC
SAT, 27 SEP 2025

West Ham have appointed former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach after sacking Graham Potter.

Nuno, 51, has signed a three-year contract with the Hammers and will take charge of his first match on Monday away at Everton in the Premier League.

Potter was dismissed on Saturday morning after only eight months in charge, with the club 19th in the table.

Nuno joins West Ham after being sacked on 9 September by Forest, who he guided to seventh in the Premier League last season - their highest finish since 1994-95.

"I am very pleased to be here and very proud to be representing West Ham United," he said.

"My objective is to work hard to get the very best from the team and ensure that we are as competitive as we possibly can be. The work has already started and I am looking forward to the challenge that is ahead."

Nuno joins West Ham shortly after a 21-month stint at the City Ground, where he was sacked only three games into this season.

He took his first training session in east London on Saturday afternoon before the club's match at Everton on Monday.

West Ham said Nuno will be assisted in the interim by academy coaches Mark Robson, Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville and Billy Lepine, with a further announcement on his coaching and backroom staff to be made in due course.

The Hammers took only three points from their opening five league games this season under Potter.

After dismissing the 50-year-old, West Ham said they believed "a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible".

They added: "Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations."

In a statement via the League Managers Association, Potter said: "I am incredibly disappointed to be leaving West Ham, particularly without being able to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of our journey in east London.

"I do, however, fully acknowledge that the results have just not been good enough up to now."

