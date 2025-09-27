ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: It was a difficult game - Didi Dramani after Hearts of Oak win over Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak were made to dig deep on Friday night as they secured a slim 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders in their Ghana Premier League Matchday 3 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Midfielder Enock Asubonteng’s 17th-minute strike proved the difference, giving the Phobians a hard-earned three points against the newly promoted side.

Reflecting on the performance, head coach Didi Dramani admitted his side had to fight until the very end.

“It was a difficult game. Towards the closing stages, we lost some legs, but we were still playing to win,” Dramani said post-match.

The victory lifts Hearts of Oak to the summit of the Premier League standings with seven points from three matches.

  • What next?

Didi Dramani’s men will look to extend their winning momentum when they travel to face Bechem United next weekend at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Matchday 4.

