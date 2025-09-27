2025/26 GPL: It was a difficult game - Didi Dramani after Hearts of Oak win over Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak were made to dig deep on Friday night as they secured a slim 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders in their Ghana Premier League Matchday 3 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Midfielder Enock Asubonteng’s 17th-minute strike proved the difference, giving the Phobians a hard-earned three points against the newly promoted side.

Reflecting on the performance, head coach Didi Dramani admitted his side had to fight until the very end.

“It was a difficult game. Towards the closing stages, we lost some legs, but we were still playing to win,” Dramani said post-match.

The victory lifts Hearts of Oak to the summit of the Premier League standings with seven points from three matches.

What next?

Didi Dramani’s men will look to extend their winning momentum when they travel to face Bechem United next weekend at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Matchday 4.