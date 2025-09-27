ModernGhana logo
'A change is necessary' - West Ham sack boss Graham Potter

By BBC
SAT, 27 SEP 2025

West Ham have sacked head coach Graham Potter after eight months with the club struggling in 19th place in the Premier League.

The Hammers have picked up only three points from their opening five Premier League games.

The east London club said they "believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible".

They added: "Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations."

Potter, 50, had been preparing for Monday night's game at Everton and fulfilled his media duties on Friday.

After last Saturday's home defeat by Crystal Palace, BBC Sport reported the club were considering managerial alternatives.

Nuno Espirito Santo, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, is understood to be an early favourite for the job.

Potter took charge of 25 matches since being appointed in January - winning just six times - while they finished last season in 14th place in the league.

"The board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future," the club added.

"The process of appointing a replacement is under way. The club will be making no further comment at this time."

