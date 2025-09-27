Sports Minister engages Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee ahead of white paper release and inauguration

On September 26th, 2025, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation, met with members of the newly formed Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee at the Ministry’s conference room.

The gathering, led by Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), served as a preparatory step before the official inauguration scheduled for Monday, September 29th, 2025.

The establishment of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) follows the findings of a seven-member investigative panel into the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju during a bout held on March 29th, 2025, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

In response, the Hon. Minister commissioned an independent investigation led by retired Justice Amarkai Amarteifio to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify broader issues within Ghana’s professional boxing scene.

The inquiry produced a comprehensive 100-page report with significant findings and recommendations aimed at enhancing safety, discipline, and integrity within the sport.

The Ministry has since prepared a formal White Paper outlining its official stance on the investigation’s findings. This document will guide the implementation of recommended reforms, overseen by the Minister.

Addressing the committee members, Hon. Adams praised their willingness to undertake this critical task, emphasising the urgency of reform.

“This effort to reform Ghana Boxing is about more than personalities; it’s about safeguarding the future of our sport. We are committed to restoring professionalism, safety, and international respect to boxing in Ghana,” he stated.

He highlighted key areas for immediate action, including the implementation of medical protocols, updating boxers’ health records, establishing a Medical Commission, and strengthening doping controls in partnership with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The Minister urged the committee to work efficiently, transparently, and impartially to stabilise the sport, expressing optimism that structured boxing activities could resume soon.