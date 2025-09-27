Sports Ministry to inaugurate Boxing Interim Management Committee on Monday

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation will officially inaugurate the newly constituted Boxing Interim Management Committee (IMC) on Monday, September 29, 2025, at its conference room.

This comes after the dissolution of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) board last Friday.

Ahead of the ceremony, Sports Minister Kofi Adams met with members of the IMC, including Ghana’s boxing legend Azumah Nelson. The meeting, facilitated by National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, served as a prelude to the committee’s swearing-in.

The decision to form the IMC follows the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju during a bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on March 29, 2025. In response, the Ministry established an independent investigative body, chaired by Rtd. Amarkai Amarteifio, to probe the incident and assess the wider challenges facing professional boxing in Ghana.

The committee produced a 100-page report with recommendations aimed at enhancing safety, discipline, and integrity in the sport.

Minister Adams, addressing the IMC members, praised them for accepting the task and emphasized the urgency of reform.

“This normalisation process is not about personalities; it is about the future of our sport. We are determined to restore boxing to a state of professionalism, safety, and international respect,” he said.

He further highlighted priorities including the enforcement of medical protocols, updated health records for boxers, the creation of a Medical Commission, and stronger doping control measures in partnership with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The IMC has been tasked to operate transparently and expediently, with the aim of resuming structured boxing activities before the end of the year.

The Ministry has also issued a white paper outlining its official stance on the investigative report, which the IMC is expected to implement under ministerial oversight.

The inauguration is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the Ministry’s conference room.