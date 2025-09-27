2025/26 GPL: Karela United boss Nurudeen Amadu unfazed by league heavyweights

Karela United head coach Nurudeen Amadu says his team is prepared to take on any opponent in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

The Tamale-based club has made a steady start to the season, collecting four points from their opening two matches — a 2-1 victory over Aduana FC on the opening day and a 1-1 draw with FC Samartex.

They currently sit 4th on the league log as they prepare to host Medeama SC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday at 15:00 GMT.

Amadu acknowledged the pedigree of Ghana’s traditional heavyweights, including Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, as well as defending champions Medeama, but insisted his side would not be cowed by reputations.

“Clubs like Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will surely present us with a lot of problems because of their experience and quality," he told Graphic Sports.

"But we are not going to underestimate or over-respect anyone. We will prepare to play every team with the same seriousness,” he stressed.

Karela will be hoping to build on their promising start as they look to establish the Aliu Mahama Stadium as a difficult ground for visiting sides this season.