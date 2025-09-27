ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: We want to Aliu Mahama Stadium a fortress - Karela United coach Nurudeen Amadu

SAT, 27 SEP 2025

Karela United head coach, Nurudeen Amadu, has set his sights on turning the Aliu Mahama Stadium into a fortress as the club looks to consolidate its place in the Ghana Premier League and push for a mid-table finish this season.

The Tamale-based side narrowly avoided relegation last term, but Amadu insists that making their home ground difficult for visiting teams will be crucial in steering clear of another survival fight.

Karela have made a positive start to the 2025/26 campaign, picking up four points from their first two matches — a win on opening day against Aduana FC and a draw in their second outing against FC Samartex, a form which the coach sees as a foundation to build on.

Reflecting on the club’s return to Samreboi, Amadu admitted it was an emotional moment but one filled with valuable lessons.

“Returning to Samreboi brought back great memories, and the reception was amazing, although the game itself was very difficult," he said.

"But this is football — and for me, the focus now is on making sure our home ground becomes a place where no team can walk away with three points,” the experienced gaffer added.

Karela will be hoping to extend their promising form when they welcome league leaders Medeama SC to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in a Matchday 3 clash on Sunday. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

