CAF Champions League: Bibiani GoldStars arrive in Algeria ahead of return leg tie against JS Kabylie

Bibiani GoldStars have arrived in Algeria ahead of their decisive second-leg encounter against JS Kabylie in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions departed Accra on Thursday, joining an advance delegation that had already traveled via Turkish Airlines.

They are set to face the Algerian side on Sunday evening at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

GoldStars face an uphill task after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

The loss proved costly, leading to the dismissal of head coach Frimpong Manso. His assistant, Yaw Amankwah, has since been tasked with leading the team for this crucial fixture.

The squad is expected to hold their mandatory training session today as preparations intensify for the September 28 showdown, where they must overturn the deficit to advance to the next stage of the competition.