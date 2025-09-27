Kyle Walker's bold new chapter: From glory to grit

After a storied career defined by unprecedented success at Manchester City, England international Kyle Walker is now taking on a new, high-stakes challenge at Burnley.

In a revealing interview, the defender has candidly admitted to a deep-seated regret over his departure from the Etihad, a move that came after he amassed a staggering 16 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League.

While embracing his new role at Turf Moor, Walker reflects on the past with a fresh perspective and unwavering honesty.

"I look back and I think, 'should I have left?' I was the club captain and you're the first in line when things weren't going well," Walker reflected. "Looking back at it now, probably no, I should have stood next to my teammates and my friends and people I class as my family."

The decision to leave was, by his own admission, a rare moment of selfishness in a career defined by a team-first mentality.

At the time, he was a club captain facing reduced playing time, a situation that challenged his desire to remain a vital part of the on-field action.

"For the first time probably in my career, I was selfish and I thought about myself. I wanted to play football. I don't see it as a bad reason, but I wasn't happy sitting on the bench and getting a game here and there whenever I could."

His time at City was about more than just football; it was about the deep bonds forged with the entire club ecosystem.

"It's tough because you're not just leaving the football," he said. "I'm leaving friends, and that's not even just the lads; I'm leaving the kitchen staff, the physios, the kitmen. I know them, and they know me inside out. That’s not a player who's just going to sit there and say, 'I'm getting old, but I'm playing for a top club, sit on the bench and take your medicine.' That's not me. I'd rather go to somewhere that I know there's going to be competition for places and I'm going to play football."

That desire to play and prove himself led him to Burnley, a club fighting for its place in the top flight, and a challenge Walker embraces with a fire he hasn’t felt in years.

When asked why Burnley, he simply replied, "Why not?"

He sees the fight for Premier League survival not just as a job, but as a quest for a different kind of prize.

"This is like a trophy for me. If we survive this, I’ll count this as 17. Like you just said there, 16. This will be 17 for me just because of people writing us off and thinking that we won’t have a chance."

Walker's motivation is deeply personal, stemming from a lifelong desire to prove his doubters wrong.

"I love proving people wrong. I’ve done it my whole life, and when people doubt me, it just gives me some fuel," he said. "I’ll just keep going until I break you, and then I’d say, 'Look, I’ve proved you wrong.' Yeah, that’s just me as a person. Write me off. Okay, I’ll just keep going."

His arrival brings a wealth of experience to a young, hungry squad.

Walker has quickly taken on a leadership role, setting the standard for his teammates.

"I hope I’m leading and I hope I’m showing them that there’s standards to meet every day," he said. "You don’t take your foot off the gas because people smell weakness. They’re going to tread all over you in this league."

Beyond the club, Walker still has personal goals, chief among them reaching 100 caps for England.

Currently on 96, he sees it as a monumental personal achievement.

"I’m quite content now that if it was 96 and it was out, it’s kind of like, okay, I gave it a good bash. I gave it all I could," he said, referencing the difficult decision he considered to retire after the EURO 2020 final loss. "The four is something I want to get to as something personal for myself just to say I’m the second Black player to get 100 caps."

The move to Burnley also represents a homecoming of sorts.

Walker already had a "soft spot" for the club due to his son playing there and his long-standing friendship with manager Vincent Kompany.

"The club kind of sold itself to me," he said, citing his frequent visits to the training ground.

He also looks forward to a poignant return to the Etihad, a place he still considers "home from home" despite wearing the opposing colours.

Ultimately, Walker's move is a testament to his enduring passion for the game and his refusal to settle. He is a professional with a new job to do.

"My time with City is… you close that book and you move on and open another book, and this is my new journey now. When I step over that line, I’m representing the Burnley colours, and I want to win, and I’ll do anything to win."

He finished with a confident assertion about the team's chances: "I think we stay up. I believe honestly that there are worse teams than us in the league."

Walker’s transition from a dominant force at a winning machine to a key leader in a relegation battle is a bold and captivating move, one that will test his grit and cement his legacy in a whole new way.

How can fans get Showmax Premier League on their phones?

Sign up for the Showmax Premier League mobile plan for R99 p/m at www.showmax.com for all the Premier League action and more.

About Showmax

Showmax, launched in 2015 and available in more than 40 markets across the continent, is a leading African streaming service. It offers a unique combination of original African content, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows, as well as a world-first Premier League live-streaming mobile plan.