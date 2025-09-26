ModernGhana logo
Chelsea to rest Cole Palmer for three weeks as he manages groin injury

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Cole Palmer made 52 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Cole Palmer made 52 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season

Chelsea's Cole Palmer will be rested for up to three weeks as the midfielder continues to manage a persistent groin injury.

Palmer was forced off in the first half of last weekend's defeat at Manchester United after the issue reoccurred, having initially flared up during the shortened two-week pre-season after Chelsea won the Club World Cup in July.

Enzo Maresca's side face Brighton and Liverpool in the Premier League, and Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League before October's international break.

"Yes, we decided to protect a little bit Cole, in terms of not letting his injury get worse," said Maresca.

"We decided to rest him for two to three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100% and to be fit after the international break.

"I don't think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him."

Palmer has started just three of Chelsea's seven matches so far this season and missed England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia earlier this month.

The Three Lions play Wales in a friendly on 9 October before travelling to Latvia for a World Cup qualifier five days later.

Maresca will also be without Tosin Adarabioyo until after the international break with a calf injury. Defender Wesley Fofana will miss Saturday's game against Brighton with concussion.

