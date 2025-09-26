ModernGhana logo
Yusif Chibsah: GoldStars’ decision to sack Frimpong Manso goes beyond football

FRI, 26 SEP 2025

Former Ghana international Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has questioned Bibiani GoldStars’ decision to part ways with head coach Frimpong Manso, suggesting the move may have been influenced by issues outside football.

GoldStars confirmed Manso’s dismissal following their 2-0 defeat to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round last Saturday.

The decision came despite the veteran coach guiding the club to their first-ever Ghana Premier League title last season.

Speaking to TV3, Chibsah described the development as unfortunate and unwarranted.

“Very unfortunate. For me I can’t think of any reason that should lead to his sack. Probably, there might be some reason beyond football," Chibsah told TV3.

“Obviously, it has to be. Because you can’t fault him [Frimpong Manso] for GoldStars’ loss to JS Kabylie. They were a well-prepared side.

“This is also their first continental competition. They should not expect anything other than letting the players gain experience. They did not play badly; neither were they humiliated,” he added.

In the meantime, assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah will take charge of the Miners as they prepare for the return leg against JS Kabylie on September 28.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

