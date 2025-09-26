ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak: We need to win games to improve our confidence, says Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has admitted that his side needs to win games to improve their confidence in front of goal.

After a disappointing goalless draw against debutant side Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium in their opener, the Phobians secured their first win against Dreams FC in the Matchday 2 games.

Ahead of their Matchday 3 game against Eleven Wonders, Didi Dramani believes that the team can only build confidence in front of goal by playing out more games.

“Being more clinical in front of goal means a lot…we need that confidence of creating three chances and making all, creating four and making three," the former Black Stars assistant coach said.

“You need games, you need wins to be able to intensify this aspect, and I believe that with consistency and sustainable approaches we will get there gradually once the league is on," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 17:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

