CAF Champions League: GoldStars depart for Algeria ahead of return leg against JS Kabylie

FRI, 26 SEP 2025

Bibiani GoldStars have departed Ghana for Algeria to honour the return leg of their CAF Champions League tie against JS Kabylie.

The Ghanaian champions face an uphill task after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium last weekend.

The contingent, made up of players, technical staff, and management, left Accra on Thursday morning aboard Turkish Airlines. They are expected to transit through Istanbul before connecting to Algiers.

The team’s travel has been split into two groups, with the first batch already en route and the second scheduled to link up with them in Istanbul on Friday.

On arrival in Algeria, the Miners will fine-tune preparations and hold their mandatory training session at the match venue on Saturday.

Interim coach Nana Amankwah, who stepped in following the dismissal of Frimpong Maxwell, will lead the side from the touchline as GoldStars chase a historic qualification.

