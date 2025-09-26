ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thrilling climax looms in shock-riddled Rugby Championship

By AFP
Rugby Lock Eben Etzebeth will win a record-extending 137th cap for South Africa against Argentina in Durban.. By PHILL MAGAKOE (AFP)
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Lock Eben Etzebeth will win a record-extending 137th cap for South Africa against Argentina in Durban.. By PHILL MAGAKOE (AFP)

An extraordinary 2025 Rugby Championship is heading for a thrilling climax with just two points separating surprise leaders Australia from last-placed Argentina with two rounds remaining.

New Zealand face Australia in Auckland and defending champions South Africa meet Argentina in Durban on Saturday in the penultimate round. The All Blacks and Springboks trail the Wallabies by just one point.

The annual six-round southern hemisphere championship concludes next weekend with the same pairings, this time in Perth and London.

Hosts Argentina opted to play in the English capital for commercial reasons. It is the second time they have staged a Championship match at Twickenham after losing there in 2016 to Australia.

Since Argentina became the fourth participants in 2012 and the competition changed from the Tri Nations Series to the Rugby Championship, New Zealand have been the dominant nation.

The All Blacks won nine of the 12 previous editions, with the Springboks successful twice and the Wallabies once. The Pumas have never finished higher than third.

But while the Championship includes Australia, New Zealand and South Africa -- winners of nine of the 10 Rugby World Cup tournaments -- it has often failed to excite.

Too often, the destiny of the trophy is known well before the climax with New Zealand finishing 17 points clear in 2016, and winning other editions by 14, 13 and 10 points.

This season has seen a dramatic and welcome change, though, with each nation winning twice, once at home and once away, and losing twice, also at home and away.

Each round has produced a shock, starting with Australia coming from 22 points behind after 20 minutes in Johannesburg to score 38 unanswered points and triumph there for the first time since 1963.

A week later it was the turn of Argentina in Buenos Aires. They beat New Zealand for the first time in the South American nation, ending a run of one draw and 14 defeats at home to the All Blacks.

The third round saw a four-match South African winning steak against New Zealand come to an end in Auckland, where the All Blacks have not lost since falling to France in 1994.

Springbok revenge

But the Springboks exacted revenge one week later, humiliating New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington. It was the heaviest home loss suffered by the three-time world champions.

Ahead of round five, rival coaches have delivered differing messages as they strive for victories worth four points, and the possibility of a potentially title-deciding bonus point.

The difference between Australia and Argentina lies in bonus points. The Wallabies have secured three and the Pumas one.

"It is the biggest challenge to play them (Springboks), but it is a challenge that excites us," says Argentina coach and former star Felipe Contepomi.

Prop James Slipper will make his 150th appearance for Australia against New Zealand in Auckland.. By Martin KEEP (AFP) Prop James Slipper will make his 150th appearance for Australia against New Zealand in Auckland.. By Martin KEEP (AFP)

"There is so much respect for them (South Africa), but also self belief that we are good enough to beat any team, including them."

With an embarrassment of riches at fly-half, Argentina will start with Santiago Carreras, the leading 2025 Championship points scorer with 47. Fit-again Tomas Albornoz is among the replacements.

While record four-time world champions South Africa will be favourites in Durban, coach Rassie Eramsus is wary of the Pumas, who last season won three Championship matches for the first time.

"The Pumas have a powerful pack and classy playmakers in their backline. We will have to be mentally and physically ready for them."

South Africa have retained 13 of the Wellington starters. Injuries rule out back Aphelele Fassi and forward Lood de Jager and Damian de Allende and Eben Etzebeth take their places.

New Zealand have not panicked after the 33-point Wellington thrashing with coach Scott Robertson making four changes, one enforced as captain and lock Scott Barrett is injured.

"Once you have been hurt and stung like we were, the best thing to do is play," he said of a team that flanker Ardie Savea will skipper.

Prop James Slipper will make his 150th Test appearance and scrum-half Tate McDermott his 50th for Australia, who have not won in Auckland since 1986.

Slipper is the third player to reach the 150-cap milestone after two retired locks, Alun Wyn Jones of Wales and Sam Whitelock of New Zealand.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council

7 hours ago

Full text President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA [Full text] President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA

7 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 26 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 26

7 hours ago

UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama

7 hours ago

50-year-oldwoman jailed two years for defrauding sevenpeopleof rent 50-year-old woman jailed two years for defrauding seven people of rent

7 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia pledges welfare system for NPP members, says no more ‘adidigya’ or ‘meny...

8 hours ago

Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his boss money Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his b...

8 hours ago

NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwak...

8 hours ago

Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities at UNGA80 Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities...

8 hours ago

Kidi and Late Daddy Lumba KiDi shares his biggest musical regret

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line