Fri, 26 Sep 2025 Football News

2025/26 GPL Matchday 3 Preview: Nations FC host FC Samartex as Medeama SC head to Karela United

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League returns this weekend with a full slate of Matchday 3 fixtures promising plenty of action.

The matches will be played from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28. The weekend kicks off today at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Hearts of Oak will host winless Eleven Wonders, with kickoff set for 17:00 GMT.

Saturday’s fixture sees Aduana FC take on Premier League returnees Swedru All Blacks at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park, starting at 15:00 GMT.

Sunday will feature a busy schedule, beginning with Nations FC facing FC Samartex at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, while Heart of Lions clash with Bechem United at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, Vision FC will host Hohoe United, and Young Apostles will welcome Dreams FC at the Wenchi Sports Stadium.

Karela United will also entertain Premier League leaders Medeama SC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. All Sunday games are scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kickoff.

Meanwhile, the fixtures between Bibiani GoldStars and Berekum Chelsea, as well as Basake Hily Stars and Asante Kotoko, have been postponed due to the involvement of GoldStars and Kotoko in CAF interclub competitions.

  • Full Fixtures below:



