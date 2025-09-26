ModernGhana logo
We will exploit the loopholes within Hearts of Oak - Eleven Wonders coach Nii Odartey Lamptey

FRI, 26 SEP 2025

Eleven Wonders head coach Nii Odartey Lamptey has expressed confidence that his side can spring a surprise against Hearts of Oak by exploiting gaps in the Accra giants’ setup.

The two teams are set to meet today at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT.

Acknowledging the challenge of facing a club of Hearts of Oak’s stature, Lamptey remains optimistic about his squad’s chances.

“Playing against Accra Hearts of Oak is a big task, but then we will motivate the boys to be able to give their best to the team against Hearts of Oak,” he stated.

While praising the technical prowess of Hearts’ coaching team, led by Didi Dramani, Lamptey revealed that his analysis of their recent games had uncovered vulnerabilities his side hopes to capitalize on.

“I think they have a good technical team. You can’t take anything away from Didi. I watched their two games, which they did well, but there are some loopholes I have seen, and as a technical man, I’m going to work on that,” he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

