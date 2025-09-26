ModernGhana logo
Nations FC: Kasim Mingle anticipates a tough test against FC Samartex

Football News Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle has predicted a tough test ahead of his side's clash with FC Samartex.

The Abrankese-based side will host the Timber Giants in the Matchday 3 games in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

After losing to Aduana last week, Nations are hoping to return to winning against Samartex, who are yet to pick up their first win of the campaign.

However, Mingle beleives that the game will be a tough test for his charges.

“It is not going to be easy, but we’ll have to work for it. It’s a very difficult game," he said.

"They haven’t won in their first two matches, so they’ll be coming like wounded tigers. We also have to double our effort to secure all three points,” Mingle added.

Kick off for the game is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

