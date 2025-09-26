We have to be clinical in front of goal - Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani ahead of Eleven Wonders clash

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani has challenged his side to be more clinical in front of goal ahead of their tie against Eleven Wonders.

The Phobian Club will host the Ghana Premier League returnees in the Matchday 3 games in the ongoing 2025/26 season today at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After two games played, Hearts of Oak have scored just one goal, which came in their hard-fought win against Dreams FC.

Speaking ahead of the game, the former Black Stars assistant coach insisted that being more efficient in front of goal will be crucial if the team is to secure all three points.

“I think being more clinical in front of goal means a lot because we need to intensify our efforts where we can try consistently, where we can stay very relevant and where we can keep our identity," he said.

“We need that confidence of creating three chances and making all. I believe that with consistency, we will get there,” Dramani said.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM, and a victory for Hearts of Oak would see them temporarily rise to the top of the league standings.