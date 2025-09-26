It is important Black Stars to qualify for 2026 World Cup to appease Ghanaians - Alidu Seidu

Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu has underlined the importance of Ghana securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting it is the best way to restore pride among supporters.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I of the African qualifiers with 19 points after eight matches.

Otto Addo’s men need just one more victory from their final two fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros to book their ticket to the tournament, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Seidu, who missed much of the year through injury, believes qualification is non-negotiable following Ghana’s painful absence from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I think that’s the best way to appeal to Ghanaians [qualifying for the World Cup] and it’s very, very important for Ghana to qualify because as a big nation you have to always qualify for the World Cup,” he told Flashscore.

“I think it’s the best way to appeal to Ghanaians because we did not qualify for the AFCON 2025. We have a very, very good team, and we have to qualify for this World Cup,” Seidu added.

The Black Stars will play the Central African Republic at the El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco, before returning home to the Accra Sports Stadium to host Comoros in their final qualifier.