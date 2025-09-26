ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 26 Sep 2025 Football News

It is important Black Stars to qualify for 2026 World Cup to appease Ghanaians - Alidu Seidu

It is important Black Stars to qualify for 2026 World Cup to appease Ghanaians - Alidu Seidu

Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu has underlined the importance of Ghana securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting it is the best way to restore pride among supporters.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I of the African qualifiers with 19 points after eight matches.

Otto Addo’s men need just one more victory from their final two fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros to book their ticket to the tournament, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Seidu, who missed much of the year through injury, believes qualification is non-negotiable following Ghana’s painful absence from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I think that’s the best way to appeal to Ghanaians [qualifying for the World Cup] and it’s very, very important for Ghana to qualify because as a big nation you have to always qualify for the World Cup,” he told Flashscore.

“I think it’s the best way to appeal to Ghanaians because we did not qualify for the AFCON 2025. We have a very, very good team, and we have to qualify for this World Cup,” Seidu added.

The Black Stars will play the Central African Republic at the El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco, before returning home to the Accra Sports Stadium to host Comoros in their final qualifier.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council

3 hours ago

Full text President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA [Full text] President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA

3 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 26 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 26

3 hours ago

UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama

3 hours ago

50-year-oldwoman jailed two years for defrauding sevenpeopleof rent 50-year-old woman jailed two years for defrauding seven people of rent

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia pledges welfare system for NPP members, says no more ‘adidigya’ or ‘meny...

4 hours ago

Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his boss money Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his b...

4 hours ago

NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwak...

4 hours ago

Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities at UNGA80 Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities...

4 hours ago

Kidi and Late Daddy Lumba KiDi shares his biggest musical regret

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line