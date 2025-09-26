ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 26 Sep 2025 Football News

'Fit-again' Alidu Seidu targets Black Stars return for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Fit-again Alidu Seidu targets Black Stars return for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu is eyeing a return to the Black Stars squad for next month’s decisive international window after recovering from a long-term injury.

The 24-year-old missed several months of action with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained while playing for French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais against Lille.

Having recently regained full fitness, Seidu has made three appearances since his comeback, including a Man of the Match performance in Rennes’ win over Nantes at the weekend.

With Ghana set to conclude their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in October against the Central African Republic and Comoros, the versatile defender says he is determined to rejoin the national team setup.

“If I’m able to join the group for October, as I always do, I’ll give everything. I’ll give my best. I’ll die for the national team to achieve what the national team deserves,” Seidu told Flashscore.

“My target is to join the group (Black Stars) in October for the last two World Cup qualifying matches," he added.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at the El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco, before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final qualifier.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council

3 hours ago

Full text President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA [Full text] President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA

3 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 26 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 26

3 hours ago

UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama

3 hours ago

50-year-oldwoman jailed two years for defrauding sevenpeopleof rent 50-year-old woman jailed two years for defrauding seven people of rent

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia pledges welfare system for NPP members, says no more ‘adidigya’ or ‘meny...

4 hours ago

Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his boss money Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his b...

4 hours ago

NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwak...

4 hours ago

Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities at UNGA80 Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities...

4 hours ago

Kidi and Late Daddy Lumba KiDi shares his biggest musical regret

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line