'Fit-again' Alidu Seidu targets Black Stars return for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu is eyeing a return to the Black Stars squad for next month’s decisive international window after recovering from a long-term injury.

The 24-year-old missed several months of action with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained while playing for French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais against Lille.

Having recently regained full fitness, Seidu has made three appearances since his comeback, including a Man of the Match performance in Rennes’ win over Nantes at the weekend.

With Ghana set to conclude their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in October against the Central African Republic and Comoros, the versatile defender says he is determined to rejoin the national team setup.

“If I’m able to join the group for October, as I always do, I’ll give everything. I’ll give my best. I’ll die for the national team to achieve what the national team deserves,” Seidu told Flashscore.

“My target is to join the group (Black Stars) in October for the last two World Cup qualifying matches," he added.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at the El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco, before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final qualifier.