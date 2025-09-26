Hearts of Oak: We want to control the game against Eleven Wonders - Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani says his side will look to dictate proceedings when they face Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League on Friday.

The Phobians welcome the newly-promoted side to the Accra Sports Stadium in their Matchday 3 fixture, with kick-off set for 17:00 GMT.

Dramani’s men head into the game buoyed by their first win of the 2025/26 campaign, a 1-0 victory over Dreams FC, after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by debutants Hohoe United on opening day.

Speaking in the build-up, the experienced tactician stressed the importance of sticking to their identity while nullifying the strengths of their opponents.

“We respect what they [Eleven Wonders] bring but we will try to impose our authority in terms of our style of play and in terms of our game model.

"We just have to take the necessary spaces and then try as much as possible to control the game when we don’t have the ball," he added.