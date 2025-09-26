ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 26 Sep 2025 Boxing

"GBA declared Bahubali not fit to fight" - Former GBA communication director

Former GBA Communication Director and Late Boxer BahubaliFormer GBA Communication Director and Late Boxer Bahubali

Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Amin Lamptey, has revealed that former GBA President Abraham Kotey Nii Quaye had once declared the late Ghanaian boxer Bahubali unfit to continue his professional career.

Speaking in an interview on Original TV, Lamptey said Nii Quaye rejected one of Bahubali’s earlier fights after concluding that the young boxer was not ready for the ring.

He noted that Bahubali had lost four bouts within a single year, a clear indication that he was not in proper condition to compete at that level.

Lamptey further disclosed that Bahubali was at one point handed a 28-day suspension but was allowed to return to the ring after serving only eight days. He stressed that this decision compromised the boxer’s health and safety.

He added that while the GBA often demanded medical checks, including brain scans, from boxers’ camps, there had been instances where reports were allegedly falsified to clear unfit boxers to fight.

According to him, officials who questioned such irregularities sometimes faced hostility, including threats and physical attacks.

Bahubali died recently from internal bleeding sustained after his last fight.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council

11 minutes ago

Full text President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA [Full text] President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA

17 minutes ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 26 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 26

17 minutes ago

UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama

17 minutes ago

50-year-oldwoman jailed two years for defrauding sevenpeopleof rent 50-year-old woman jailed two years for defrauding seven people of rent

17 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia pledges welfare system for NPP members, says no more ‘adidigya’ or ‘meny...

33 minutes ago

Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his boss money Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his b...

33 minutes ago

NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwak...

33 minutes ago

Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities at UNGA80 Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities...

58 minutes ago

Kidi and Late Daddy Lumba KiDi shares his biggest musical regret

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line