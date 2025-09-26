"GBA declared Bahubali not fit to fight" - Former GBA communication director

Former GBA Communication Director and Late Boxer Bahubali

Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Amin Lamptey, has revealed that former GBA President Abraham Kotey Nii Quaye had once declared the late Ghanaian boxer Bahubali unfit to continue his professional career.

Speaking in an interview on Original TV, Lamptey said Nii Quaye rejected one of Bahubali’s earlier fights after concluding that the young boxer was not ready for the ring.

He noted that Bahubali had lost four bouts within a single year, a clear indication that he was not in proper condition to compete at that level.

Lamptey further disclosed that Bahubali was at one point handed a 28-day suspension but was allowed to return to the ring after serving only eight days. He stressed that this decision compromised the boxer’s health and safety.

He added that while the GBA often demanded medical checks, including brain scans, from boxers’ camps, there had been instances where reports were allegedly falsified to clear unfit boxers to fight.

According to him, officials who questioned such irregularities sometimes faced hostility, including threats and physical attacks.

Bahubali died recently from internal bleeding sustained after his last fight.