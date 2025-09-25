GFA appoints Desmond Ofei as Black Meteors head coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of Desmond Ofei as head coach of the national U-23 team, the Black Meteors.

Ofei, who also serves as an assistant coach with the Black Stars, will be supported by experienced trainers Yaw Preko and Baba Nuhu Malam as assistant coaches.

The revamped backroom staff features Montari Tagoe as goalkeepers’ coach, while Aduana Stars’ Welfare Officer, Atta Yeboah, takes on the role of team manager.

Henry Bart-Plange has been named team masseur, and Baba Aluta of Aduana Stars will serve as equipment officer.

In a bid to modernize the technical setup, Eli Vorgbe joins as video analyst.

The medical team will be led by Dr. Eric Tetteh, with physiotherapist Collins Annor providing additional support.

Ofei replaces Kassim Mingle, who was recently appointed head coach of the Black Galaxies.

The GFA expressed confidence that the new-look technical and medical staff will help strengthen the Meteors’ preparations for upcoming assignments.

The Black Meteors are seeking a return to the Olympic Games, having last qualified for the global event in 2004.