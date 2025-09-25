World Cup 2026: US State Department vows to block attempts to ban Israel from tournament

The United States government will try to prevent any attempt to ban Israel from competing at the 2026 World Cup.

A United Nations commission of inquiry said earlier this month that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

That has led a panel of UN experts and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call for sporting sanctions against the country.

Next year's World Cup is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

A US State Department spokesperson told BBC Sport: "We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel's national soccer team from the World Cup."

Meanwhile, there have been reports that European football's governing body Uefa - which organises World Cup qualifying matches - could meet to decide whether to suspend Israel as early as next week.

One senior source at a European member association told BBC Sport: "Our understanding is that Uefa leadership wants to see some action on this.

"Nothing is confirmed or scheduled. But there is a new, high-level pressure from many nations compared to just a month ago."

Israel are set to play Norway in a World Cup qualifier in Oslo on 11 October.

Earlier this month Norwegian football federation president Lise Klaveness said her organisation "has to deal with Israel participating in their competitions, but cannot and will not be indifferent to the humanitarian suffering that is taking place in the region, especially the disproportionate attacks against civilians in Gaza".

The Italian FA has also spoken about the challenges of playing Israel, who Italy host on 14 October in Udine.

The UN report said there were reasonable grounds to conclude that four of the five genocidal acts defined under international law had been carried out since the start of the war in 2023.

A panel of human rights experts at the UN subsequently called on world football governing body Fifa and its European body Uefa to suspend Israel's national team from international football,, external saying: "Sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual."

Israel has regularly denied that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide and says they are justified as a means of self-defence. Its foreign ministry called the UN report "distorted and false".

The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 65,419 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry. The ministry's figures are quoted by the UN and others as the most reliable source of statistics available on casualties.

There has been an increase in calls to ban Israel from sporting competition since the UN's report.

And it comes amid reports that Uefa could vote on whether to suspend Israel next week. Uefa has said that no meeting is currently planned.

Israel are third in their World Cup qualifying group - organised by Uefa - on nine points, six between leaders Norway.

The top team from each group qualifies automatically for the World Cup, with the runners-up going into the play-offs.

Spanish PM Sanchez said Israel should be treated in the same fashion as Russia by being banned from international sports competitions.

"Israel cannot continue to use any international platform to whitewash its image," Sanchez said.

The Russia national team have been banned from competing in international football tournaments since the country's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Israeli FA declined to comment when contacted by BBC Sport, and Fifa has been approached for comment.

Sanchez's comments came as the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana was abandoned earlier this month after pro-Palestinian protesters entered part of the course in the centre of Madrid.

Protesters knocked down barriers and occupied the road at several points on the course including Gran Via, where cyclists were due to pass multiple times.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their national flags at the 2024 Olympics.

Earlier this week, IOC president Kirsty Coventry sidestepped a question about sanctioning Israeli athletes, saying: "The sports movement has to showcase the good that is in humanity."

Meanwhile, supporters of Greek side PAOK displayed Palestinian flags and banners during their side's Europa League match against Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Fans held signs in English reading "Stop the genocide" and "Show Israel the red card".

Chants of "Free Palestine" were also heard after Maccabi supporters unfurled an Israeli flag.

The displays came after protests earlier in the day in Thessaloniki, where fans and activist groups rallied against Israel's participation in European football.

Demonstrators submitted more than 1,900 signatures to Uefa in support of a petition launched this week, which said there could be "no fair play with representatives of genocide".

The match had been designated high risk due to the ongoing situation involving Israel and Gaza, with PAOK warning supporters before the match: "The display of banners, messages or flags with political content could result in heavy sanctions for our club."

Maccabi face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Europa League on 6 November.