Colourful trio of mascots unveiled for FIFA World Cup 26

In a celebration as bold and boundary-breaking as the tournament itself, FIFA today unveiled the three Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Mascots, each highlighting one of the host nations of the world’s greatest sporting event.

Maple™ the Moose (Canada), Zayu™ the Jaguar (Mexico) and Clutch™ the Bald Eagle (United States) have been thoughtfully developed to reflect the vibrant culture, heritage and spirit of their respective countries, coming together to symbolise unity, diversity and the shared passion for the beautiful game.

“The 26 team has just got bigger – and more fun! Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The three mascots are central to the incredible, entertaining atmosphere we’re creating for this game-changing tournament. They’ll win hearts and spark celebrations across North America and around the world. I can already picture them on children’s shirts, high-fiving football legends and – in another first for this tournament – starring in video games played by millions worldwide.”

In the spirit of connecting with young fans, Maple, Zayu and Clutch will become the first FIFA competition mascots to be playable, in the all-new FIFA-licensed title, FIFA Heroes, launching next year. The game is part of FIFA’s growing portfolio under the FIFAe umbrella, aimed at making digital football accessible to more fans, on more platforms and in more flavours.

Developed and published by ENVER in partnership with Solace, FIFA Heroes is an arcade-style, fast-paced five-a-side football title with fantasy flair.

Players can build squads packed with several of the FIFA World Cup™ mascots (past and present), football’s biggest icons and their favourite fictional characters from popular TV shows and films. FIFA Heroes is set for kick-off in 2026 on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. FIFA Super League Soccer on Roblox, which has been developed in collaboration with Gamefam, will also host quests highlighting each mascot’s role on the pitch, featuring themed rewards.

Maple, Zayu and Clutch will be everywhere – welcoming the world, inspiring young fans and cheering on the action during the tournament, which will take place from 11 June to 19 July and feature 48 teams for the first time. In addition, fans will be able to purchase mascot shirts and other merchandise at FIFAStore.com.

Introducing the Official Mascots

Maple the Moose was born to roam, journeying across all of Canada’s provinces and territories while connecting with people and embracing the country’s rich culture. A street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper, Maple found purpose through creativity, resilience and unapologetic individuality. With a knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair.

Zayu the Jaguar, from the jungles of southern Mexico, embodies the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of the country. With a name inspired by unity, strength and joy, Zayu transforms on the pitch as a striker, showcasing exceptional ingenuity and agility that intimidates defenders. Off the pitch, Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion. More than an athlete, Zayu is a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride.

Clutch the Bald Eagle possesses an unquenchable thirst for adventure, soaring across the United States and embracing every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism. Fearless on the pitch and uplifting off it, Clutch leads by action — rallying teammates, lifting spirits and turning every challenge into an opportunity to rise higher. A social spark and sports fanatic, Clutch, like all great midfielders, unites people wherever they go, proving that true flight is about purpose, passion and play.