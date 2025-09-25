ModernGhana logo
Arsenal defender William Saliba agrees new five-year contract

By BBC
THU, 25 SEP 2025

Arsenal defender William Saliba has agreed a new five-year contract with the club.

The France international has two years left on his existing deal, but BBC Sport has been told he will sign up in the coming days to stay until 2030.

Saliba, 24, joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in July 2019 but was loaned back to the French club for the 2019-20 season before having further loan spells in Ligue 1 at Nice and Marseille.

He has established himself as a key part of manager Mikel Arteta's defence since making his debut in August 2022 and has made 137 appearances for Arsenal.

Saliba's existing contract was due to expire in June 2027 and his impressive form had drawn transfer interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

His commitment to the Gunners will be a further boost to Arteta's Premier League and Champions League ambitions, after Saliba's centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes agreed a long-term deal until 2029 in June.

Arsenal travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the top-flight on Sunday.

