2025/26 GPL: We will do our best to make our fans happy against Eleven Wonders - Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Assibey

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Assibey says the playing body is motivated ahead of their Matchday 3 game against Eleven Wonders.

The Phobians secure their first win of the season after beating Dreams FC 1-0 in the Matchday 2 games, after a goalless draw against Hohoe United in their season opener.

Ahead of this weekend's game, Osei Assibey admitted that the win against the Still Believe lads has motivated the playing body.

According to him, the players are determined to make the fans happy by recording a win.

“Dreams FC's victory has helped us a lot. We are now motivated heading into our next game, and we will go all out," he told the club's media.

"Eleven Wonders are a strong side and a very disciplined team. As a team promoted from the Division One League, they will come all out.

"We are also going to go all out to deliver what has been taught on the training grounds. We will do our best to make the fans happy on Friday," he added.

The game, scheduled for Friday, September 26, at the Accra Sports Stadium, is set to kick off at 17:00 GMT.