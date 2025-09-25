ModernGhana logo
CAF Champions League: Bibiani GoldStars CEO Akwasi Adu confident of comeback against JS Kabylie

THU, 25 SEP 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Akwasi Adu, says the club remains optimistic about overturning their first-leg defeat to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The Ghana Premier League champions fell 2-0 at home in the opening leg at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Despite the setback, Adu insists the team is well-prepared to stage a comeback in the reverse fixture.

“We are equally mapping out our plans and strategies to get them [Gold Stars players] on their toes when we get to Kabylie," he told Citi Sports.

“We are not perturbed by the results that happened the last time. It’s still football. A club has come to score 2-0 at our home, we can equally turn around the results,” Adu added.

The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in Tizi Ouzou, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, the first batch of the GoldStars contingent, including a 10-member technical team, departed Ghana on Thursday ahead of the crucial tie.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

