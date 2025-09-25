Ghana's Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championship Set for October 4

The 6th edition of the Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championship is set to take place on October 4, 2025, at the Borteman Sports Complex in Ghana.

This exciting event which aims to build a cycling community, promote cycling, and provide a platform for students and cyclists to showcase their skills will feature various categories for different age groups, with distances ranging from 3km to 30km.

The categories include kids (5-6 years): 3km, kids (7-8 years): 5km, kids (9-10 years): 10km, kids (11-12 years): 11km, teens (13-14 years): 15km, teens (15-16 years): 20km, and men and women: 30km.

The founder of the championship, Emmanuel Kwasi Antwi, in an interview with section of the media last Sunday, 21st September, 2025 expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating that this year's edition will be big, with a large turnout of students from Adenta expected.

Antwi highlighted that mountain bikes are more accessible and affordable than road bikes, making them perfect for this event. The event has received sponsorship from notable companies, including Prudential and DHL, with other companies showing interest in supporting the event.

The event has had a positive impact on the community, with many youths in Adenta showing interest in cycling and using the cycling route created by the event organizers. Antwi noted that he's proud to see the impact this event is having on the community, and he's excited to see what the future holds for cycling in Ghana.

According to the organizers, winners of the event would receive cash prizes, medals, trophies and certificates.