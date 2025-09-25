AI Club Leads Ghana’s Return to Global Informatics Stage After 14-Year Hiatus

ACCRA, GHANA – September 25, 2025 – For the first time in fourteen years, Ghana has successfully participated in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), the world’s most prestigious competitive programming event for secondary school students. The nation's return was made possible by the African Intelligence Club (AI Club), an organization dedicated to fostering young tech talent across the continent.

A team of Ghana's brightest young minds represented the country at the 2025 IOI, held in Sucre, Bolivia, from July 27 to August 3. This marks a significant milestone in reopening pathways for Ghanaian youth to compete and excel in the global technology landscape.

The journey to the international stage began in 2024 with the launch of Ghana’s National Olympiad in Informatics (NOI). Organized by the AI Club, the national competition drew talented students from senior high schools nationwide. Following the competition, the top-performing students underwent intensive training, from which the final national team was selected.

Efraim Weaver, the founder of the AI Club, expressed his commitment to unlocking the potential of Africa's youth. "Our vision is to bridge the opportunity gap and empower the next generation," Weaver stated. "By re-establishing Ghana's presence at the IOI, we are opening doors to international networks, scholarships, and advanced training in algorithms and programming. We are positioning these talented students to become future leaders and innovators in technology."

The re-entry into the IOI is seen as a foundational step toward building a sustainable ecosystem for competitive programming in Ghana. It provides a platform for students to develop critical problem-solving skills and gain exposure to global standards of excellence in computer science.

Looking ahead, the AI Club has announced a strategic partnership with the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE) to expand the national program for the 2025/2026 academic year. The collaboration aims to increase the reach of the NOI, engage more schools, and establish a year-round training pipeline to cultivate a continuous stream of skilled competitors.

The top performers from the upcoming national competition will earn the opportunity to represent Ghana at the next International Olympiad in Informatics, scheduled to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in August 2026.

This achievement signals more than just participation; it represents the revival of a national movement. Through the dedicated efforts of the African Intelligence Club and its partners, Ghana is not only rejoining the global tech community but is actively investing in the next generation poised to shape its future.