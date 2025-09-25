ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak terminate contract of midfielder Seth Osei after eight months

Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed the departure of attacking midfielder Seth Osei after both parties agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Osei, who previously featured for AshantiGold, joined the Phobians in January on a two-year deal following a brief spell with South African side TS Galaxy.

However, he struggled to break into the first team and failed to make a competitive appearance for the club.

The 26-year-old was omitted from the squad during the GHALCA Top Four tournament and has not featured in the ongoing 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

His situation worsened after the arrival of head coach Didi Dramani, who reshuffled the squad and pushed him further down the pecking order.

In a statement, Hearts of Oak said: "Accra Hearts of Oak has mutually parted ways with midfielder Seth Osei. We thank him for his commitment and service to the club during his time with us and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Osei’s next move remains uncertain as he seeks to revive his career after an underwhelming stint in both South Africa and Ghana.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
