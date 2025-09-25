ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lionel Messi double seals Inter Miami's MLS play-off spot

By BBC
Football News Lionel Messi double seals Inter Miamis MLS play-off spot
THU, 25 SEP 2025

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami thrashed New York City FC 4-0 to reach the Major League Soccer play-offs.

Baltasar Rodriguez opened the scoring for the visitors just before half-time, and Argentina captain Messi, 38, doubled his side's advantage in the 74th minute.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez netted a penalty before Messi scored his 24th goal in 23 matches to seal the victory.

"We are happy because now we are officially qualified for the play-offs. That was very important for us. Now we have to continue moving forward," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Messi's double took his goals haul to five in nine days. He has scored two or more goals in eight of the past 12 Inter Miami matches.

Miami, who sit third in the Eastern Conference, are five points behind leaders Philadelphia Union with two games in hand.

The team with the best regular season record win the MLS Supporters' Shield, while the winner of the play-offs wins the MLS Cup.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

REUTERS - Abdul Saboor Paris court to rule on Sarkozy’s fate in Libya financing scandal

9 hours ago

The United Nations estimates that children make up around half of the 260,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been cut off from nearly all external aid. By - (AFP/File) Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people

9 hours ago

Hundreds of young people carrying portraits of Wine gathered in defiance of electoral commission advice to avoid political gatherings. By Badru KATUMBA (AFP) Police clashes mar rally for Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine

9 hours ago

UNGA80: Mahama launches ‘Accra Reset’ in New York to reimagine global governance for health and development UNGA80: Mahama launches ‘Accra Reset’ in New York to reimagine global governance...

9 hours ago

Oti NPP executives rally behind Bawumia for presidential primaries Oti NPP executives rally behind Bawumia for presidential primaries 

9 hours ago

UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General   

9 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa petitions CID to probe Godfred Dame over alleged evidence fabrication Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa petitions CID to probe Godfred Dame over alleged e...

12 hours ago

NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action

12 hours ago

King Charles III sends condolences to Asantehene over Asantehemaa’s passing King Charles III sends condolences to Asantehene over Asantehemaa’s passing

14 hours ago

President of GBA, Efua Ghartey Dafeamekpor, others sue Ghana Bar Association over monopoly

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line