Lionel Messi double seals Inter Miami's MLS play-off spot

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami thrashed New York City FC 4-0 to reach the Major League Soccer play-offs.

Baltasar Rodriguez opened the scoring for the visitors just before half-time, and Argentina captain Messi, 38, doubled his side's advantage in the 74th minute.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez netted a penalty before Messi scored his 24th goal in 23 matches to seal the victory.

"We are happy because now we are officially qualified for the play-offs. That was very important for us. Now we have to continue moving forward," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Messi's double took his goals haul to five in nine days. He has scored two or more goals in eight of the past 12 Inter Miami matches.

Miami, who sit third in the Eastern Conference, are five points behind leaders Philadelphia Union with two games in hand.

The team with the best regular season record win the MLS Supporters' Shield, while the winner of the play-offs wins the MLS Cup.