Carabao Cup draw: Liverpool play Crystal Palace while Wrexham host Cardiff

By BBC
THU, 25 SEP 2025

Premier League champions Liverpool will play FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Holders Newcastle United host Tottenham in another all-Premier League tie while Arsenal, who have not won the competition since 1993, face Brighton.

Grimsby Town, the only League Two side still standing and conquerors of Manchester United, get another home tie against Premier League Brentford.

And with three Welsh sides in the last 16 for the first time, it was perhaps inevitable there would be an all-Welsh clash as Wrexham host Cardiff City, with 2013 winners Swansea handed a tie against Manchester City.

It will be the first meeting between Wrexham and Cardiff since 2002.

Full Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

  • Arsenal v Brighton
  • Grimsby Town v Brentford
  • Swansea City v Manchester City
  • Newcastle United v Tottenham
  • Wrexham v Cardiff City
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace
  • Wolves v Chelsea
  • Wycombe v Fulham

Ties to be played in the week of 27 October

