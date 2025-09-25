Liverpool defender Leoni faces months out after debut injury

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni faces months on the sidelines after suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut.

The 18-year-old played 81 minutes of Tuesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup third-round win over Southampton before going off with the injury.

Leoni, who joined the Reds in August from Parma for a fee of £26m plus add-ons, has since had tests on his left knee.

Sources have indicated the centre-back has damaged his ACL, which would probably rule him out for most - if not all - of the rest of the season.

"I want to sincerely thank every single person who has shown me support in this difficult moment," Leoni wrote on Instagram.

"It wasn't the debut I had always dreamed of, but I will give everything to be back playing in this magical stadium as soon as possible. Thank you so much!"

The injury leaves Liverpool manager Arne Slot with just three recognised centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

"He is down because, for him, it didn't feel good immediately. Normally the emotions of a player tell you a lot," Slot said after Tuesday's match.

Liverpool are able to replace Leoni in their Champions League squad, with forward Federico Chiesa among the contenders for inclusion.

Slot's side have won all five Premier League matches so far this season in defence of their title.