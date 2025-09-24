ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Tariq Lamptey to miss Ghana's final round of games after ACL injury

WED, 24 SEP 2025

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has been dealt a crushing blow after Fiorentina confirmed he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, ruling him out of action for at least six months.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Fiorentina’s Serie A encounter with Como at the Artemio Franchi Stadium on Sunday, just 22 minutes into his first start since joining the Viola in the summer.

“Given the complex clinical picture, a diagnostic arthroscopy was performed, which confirmed the isolated laceration of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The reconstruction was successfully carried out, and the player will now begin his rehabilitation path,” the club said in a statement.

Scans conducted on Monday confirmed the extent of the damage, sidelining the right-back for the rest of 2024 and forcing him to miss Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His absence is a significant setback for Black Stars coach Otto Addo, who faces crucial fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros in October.

Lamptey had featured in Ghana’s recent win over Mali, following the shock defeat to Chad earlier this month, and was expected to play a key role in the final qualification push.

Ghana, bidding to secure a fifth World Cup appearance in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will now be forced to reshuffle their defence as they prepare for the decisive matches in Accra.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

