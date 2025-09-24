Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey suffers ACL injury in Fiorentina clash against Como; set to be sidelined for six months

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in Fiorentina’s Serie A clash against Como on Sunday.

The 24-year-old who joined the La Viola from Brighton earlier this summer pulled up in the 20th minute after attempting to control a ball.

He landed awkwardly and immediately signalled discomfort, forcing his substitution for Fortini.

A statement by the club confirmed that Lamptey suffered an isolated ACL tear in his left knee and has already undergone successful surgery performed by Prof. Mariani.

“Given the complex clinical picture, a diagnostic arthroscopy was performed, which confirmed the isolated laceration of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The reconstruction was successfully carried out, and the player will now begin his rehabilitation path,” the club said in a statement.

The injury is a huge blow for Lamptey, who was making his first Serie A start for Fiorentina. His time at the club has so far been limited to just two appearances, totalling only 25 minutes on the pitch.

Lamptey is expected to be sidelined for at least six months, effectively ruling him out for the majority of the 2025/26 campaign, which also means that he will miss Ghana's final of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Comoros.

His absence also dents Ghana’s prospects ahead of crucial international fixtures, with the Black Stars losing one of their most versatile defensive options.