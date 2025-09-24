ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey suffers ACL injury in Fiorentina clash against Como; set to be sidelined for six months

Football News Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey suffers ACL injury in Fiorentina clash against Como; set to be sidelined for six months
WED, 24 SEP 2025

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in Fiorentina’s Serie A clash against Como on Sunday.

The 24-year-old who joined the La Viola from Brighton earlier this summer pulled up in the 20th minute after attempting to control a ball.

He landed awkwardly and immediately signalled discomfort, forcing his substitution for Fortini.

A statement by the club confirmed that Lamptey suffered an isolated ACL tear in his left knee and has already undergone successful surgery performed by Prof. Mariani.

“Given the complex clinical picture, a diagnostic arthroscopy was performed, which confirmed the isolated laceration of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The reconstruction was successfully carried out, and the player will now begin his rehabilitation path,” the club said in a statement.

The injury is a huge blow for Lamptey, who was making his first Serie A start for Fiorentina. His time at the club has so far been limited to just two appearances, totalling only 25 minutes on the pitch.

Lamptey is expected to be sidelined for at least six months, effectively ruling him out for the majority of the 2025/26 campaign, which also means that he will miss Ghana's final of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Comoros.

His absence also dents Ghana’s prospects ahead of crucial international fixtures, with the Black Stars losing one of their most versatile defensive options.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisuright and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang 'I pray you become Ghana’s first female President' — Haruna Iddrisu praises Prof...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians not yet over from your reckless borrowing, haircut, corruption, arrogance of power — GFL slams NPP 'Ghanaians not yet over from your reckless borrowing, haircut, corruption, arrog...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor We’ll surely get you arrested to face the law — CID Boss warns criminals

2 hours ago

Ghana’s economic recovery cannot be told without Bawumia’s interventions — Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Ghana’s economic recovery cannot be told without Bawumia’s interventions — Dr. E...

2 hours ago

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Mahama’s admission of COVID-19’s economic impact a vindication of Akufo-Addo's p...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Gov’t’s posture on Gaza war undermines Ghana’s non-alignment stance — Minority C...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Suspend unconstitutional Ghana-US deportee agreement with immediate effect — Min...

2 hours ago

Buffer Stock Company to purchase excess grains on Ghanaian market Buffer Stock Company to purchase excess grains on Ghanaian market

3 hours ago

Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line