Bibiani GoldStars have approached Maxwell Konadu for coaching role - Club PRO confirms

Bibiani GoldStars Communications Director, Samuel Kwagyire, has confirmed that former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is among the candidates being considered for the club’s vacant head coach position.

The Miners are currently without a substantive manager after parting ways with Frimpong Manso, who was relieved of his duties following last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the CAF Confederation Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with LUV FM, Kwagyire said management is determined to appoint a coach whose philosophy aligns with the club’s long-term ambitions.

“Management is on it to make sure that at the end of the day, they make a firm decision as to who is to take over from Coach Frimpong Manso. The assistant coach [Nana Yaw Amankwah] should be the person to take over to make sure that the team work hard and trains very well ahead of the second leg at JS Kabylie," he told LUV FM.

He added that while Konadu’s name has come up strongly, several other coaches are also under consideration.

“Once we have a vacant position for the coaching job, definitely most of the coaches would like to occupy this position, and that has to do with the management decision.

“But then management would like to go through a full list of coaches to make sure that at the end of the day, they make a good choice. The coach that fits into the future business plan of the team, Coach Maxwell, whose name has been mentioned, but then also has several coaches whose names are also on the table that management is going to finalise on one,” he added.

GoldStars are expected to travel to Algeria on Friday ahead of the decisive return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie this weekend.