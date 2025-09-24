CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko could return to Baba Yara Stadium if they qualify for the next round – NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has revealed that Asante Kotoko may be allowed to return to the Baba Yara Stadium for their CAF Confederation Cup fixtures.

The Kumasi-based giants were compelled to adopt the Accra Sports Stadium as their home ground after the Baba Yara pitch was declared unfit to host international matches.

Kotoko edged Kwara United 4-3 in the first leg of their preliminary round clash on Sunday.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr Ampofo Ankrah disclosed that efforts are underway to restore the Kumasi pitch to the standards required by CAF.

"It is possible Asante Kotoko might return to play their CAF Confederation Cup games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium if they qualify for the next round," Ampofo Ankrah said.

"We have been working to ensure we get it in a good state.

"That is why we have instructed that the Rapaholic event must not be hosted on the pitch," he added.

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Nigeria this weekend for the return leg against Kwara United at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

The winner of the tie will advance to face Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Athletic Club.