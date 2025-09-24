ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko could return to Baba Yara Stadium if they qualify for the next round – NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko could return to Baba Yara Stadium if they qualify for the next round – NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah
WED, 24 SEP 2025

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has revealed that Asante Kotoko may be allowed to return to the Baba Yara Stadium for their CAF Confederation Cup fixtures.

The Kumasi-based giants were compelled to adopt the Accra Sports Stadium as their home ground after the Baba Yara pitch was declared unfit to host international matches.

Kotoko edged Kwara United 4-3 in the first leg of their preliminary round clash on Sunday.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr Ampofo Ankrah disclosed that efforts are underway to restore the Kumasi pitch to the standards required by CAF.

"It is possible Asante Kotoko might return to play their CAF Confederation Cup games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium if they qualify for the next round," Ampofo Ankrah said.

"We have been working to ensure we get it in a good state.

"That is why we have instructed that the Rapaholic event must not be hosted on the pitch," he added.

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Nigeria this weekend for the return leg against Kwara United at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

The winner of the tie will advance to face Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Athletic Club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama COVID-19 wiped out 20 years of global poverty reduction gains — Mahama

1 hour ago

Malawis outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera was elected in 2020. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP/File) Malawi president Chakwera concedes election defeat

1 hour ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumahleft and President John Mahama 'Did the President really say this?' — Oppong Nkrumah on Mahama’s 'U-turn' on CO...

3 hours ago

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah Kennedy Agyapong is the brute and fearless leader Ghana needs to fight galamsey ...

3 hours ago

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah 'What moral right does NPP have to speak about galamsey?' — Owusu Bempah slams h...

3 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini NDC won’t take lessons from NPP on how to fight galamsey — Hamza Suhuyini

4 hours ago

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo Return to the negotiation table; we’re ready to address your concerns — Labour M...

4 hours ago

Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mustapha Gbande 'We won’t stop arresting your corrupt leaders' — Gbande on NPP’s 'Yɛn Suro Ahuna...

4 hours ago

ECOWAS experts meet in Accra to review, validate Community Levy manual to boost compliance ECOWAS experts meet in Accra to review, validate Community Levy manual to boost ...

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Africa needs a reset, rechannel resources into priority areas for growth — Maham...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line