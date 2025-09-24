ModernGhana logo
NSA moves to acquire pitch covers for national stadia - Yaw Ampofo Ankrah confirms

WED, 24 SEP 2025

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has announced that plans are underway to secure pitch covers for Ghana’s major sports facilities.

In recent months, several national stadia have been declared unfit to host matches due to poor maintenance and the absence of protective covers for their playing surfaces.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr Ampofo Ankrah admitted that the lack of covers had long been overlooked but assured that the situation is being addressed.

"We are in the process of acquiring pitch covers for our stadia. In the past, maybe it was an oversight, and that is why we don't have some at the moment, but for now, we are making arrangements to get some," he said.

He emphasized that the move is aimed at safeguarding the quality of pitches and avoiding a repeat of the deterioration that has affected the facilities in previous years.

"We don't want our pitches to deteriorate, as we witnessed in the past," Ampofo Ankrah added.

The initiative will benefit the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium, Aliu Mahama Stadium, and Essipong Sports Stadium.

